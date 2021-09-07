BERN TWP., Pa. – The boat launches were back open at Blue Marsh Lake for Labor Day weekend after rangers receded the water to slow flooding impact from the leftovers of Ida last week.
"It was almost 6 feet low," said Park Ranger Nathan Freiwald. "We ended up almost 9 feet high after the aftermath, so the flooding would have been a lot worse."
As the bookend of summer closed another season at Blue Marsh, boats took the water and families gathered around grills, kept a close eye on a goose and enjoyed the day.
"Yeah, super nice day relaxing and cooking on the grill — hot dogs, hamburgers," Leda Sanchez said. "Everyone is having a good day."
"It's a really good day," Freiwald agreed. "It's beautiful weather. It's a little slow compared to normal Labor Days but I'm not surprised with the advisories we have out."
As for when the beach at Blue Marsh will reopen for swimming, park rangers say they'll be testing the water again Tuesday.
"Other areas people can access for fishing, kayaking, things like that," Freiwald said. "Those are considered areas of secondary contact so we just post the advisories, let people know what the hazards are."
Rangers also plan on taking tests of six different spots for potentially dangerous levels of algae beyond the beach through the rest of the week.