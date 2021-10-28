Algae bloom in Blue Marsh Lake

Algal bloom observed at the Blue Marsh Lake's swim beach on Oct. 6, 2021.

 U.S. Army Corps of Engineers

BERN TWP., Pa. — If you're still thinking about dipping your toes in the water at Blue Marsh Lake, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers wants you to know there's still a risk associated with harmful algae.

The corps announced Thursday that it has updated the lake's harmful algal bloom status from a warning to an advisory. Moderate levels of blue-green algae and the potential for harmful toxins remain in the water, officials said.

A high level of algae in the water prompted the corps to issue a warning and close the lake to swimmers in late August.

Blue-green algae, also known as cyanobacteria, are microscopic organisms found naturally in all types of water. In warm, nutrient-rich environments, cyanobacteria can multiply quickly, creating blooms that spread across the water's surface. Those blooms can create toxins that are harmful to humans and pets.

