In Berks County, the Blue Mountain Eagle Climbing Club held a dedication ceremony for its new wayfinding mural.

The three-panel mural depicts a view of the Blue Mountains, where 200 acres maintained by the club are protected from development.

The art marks the entry to the 34-acre Arboretum, and helps orient hikers on the Appalachian Trail.

It was created by muralist, artist and teacher Mike Miller, and 50 'Total Experience Learning' students.

Those students are also from the Reading School District.

Twenty-five Albright students and adult volunteers participated in the making of the mural as well.

"We pride ourselves on fellowship through nature. And it's all about the ability to go and bring different parts of our community and take an experience here, here's our Arboretum, as well as go on hikes, experience the A.T., and that's really what we're about," said Howard Nreid Jr., BMECC President.

The Blue Mountain Eagle Climbing Club was established back in 1916.

It's been helping maintain a 65-mile section of the Appalachian Trail since its inception.