READING, Pa. - The board of directors for Berks Catholic High School has selected a new principal for the upcoming school year.

In a statement posted to social media, the school announced that John Petruzzelli, former principal at Bethlehem Catholic High School, will be stepping into the role of principal the high school.

Berks Catholic officials describe Petruzzelli as a "lifelong educator" and made note of his previous positions running St. Joseph's Preparatory School in Philadelphia, Kolbe Academy and, most recently, as interim principal of St. Elizabeth High School Wilmington, Delaware.

Petruzzelli will serve in the role effective July 1.