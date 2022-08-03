ST. LAWRENCE, Pa. — A sports marketing group might have the solution to school district budget shortfalls.

The Exeter Township School Board heard a presentation about corporate marketing partnerships Tuesday night from Lancaster-based Market Street Sports Group.

Jason Jesberger, the company's owner, said many school districts have begun allowing businesses to promote their products and services on campus to help make up for budget shortages.

Jesberger said MSSG has advanced high school marketing by developing relationships with local and regional corporate partners who share the same commitment and vision of enhancing the overall school experience.

He also claimed MSSG has created a turnkey program that generates revenue for schools and facilities with no upfront capital investment.

"Market Street Sports Group does all the work at no upfront cost or risk to our clients," Jesberger said.

He went on to say that MSSG creates an inventory of the client's facilities, identifying areas that may be sponsored, and then assigns investment points. His company develops proposals outlining the marketing elements to be executed and used in their sales efforts.

MSSG handles all parts of the partnership, including sales, contract negotiations, signage development, installation and maintenance, Juster said.

After all production and marketing expenses are paid, the district receives 70% of all monies collected, while MSSG receives 30% of the sponsorship revenue.

The board decided to discuss further before putting the matter to a vote.

Other business

The school board decided to vote on several items at its next voting meeting on Aug. 16.

One such item will be the updated health and safety plan for the 2022-23 school year, per the Pennsylvania Department of Education. Dawn Harris, director of pupil services, told the board that the plan is the same that was used at the end of the last school year.

It was recommended also that the directors approve various tutoring contracts, at rates ranging from $60 to $125 per hour, for the 2022-23 and 2023-24 school years.

Personnel contract

Prior to Tuesday night's committee of the whole meeting, the school board held a special voting meeting to approve the finalized contract between the district and Human Resources Director Diane Scornavacchi at a salary of $100,000. Scornavacchi has been employed by Exeter for more than 17 years.