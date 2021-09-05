Boat ramps at Blue Marsh Lake in Berks County are open for public use.
The high lake levels from recent rains and flood damage caused lake officials to close the boat launces. The announcement was made Sunday to reopen the ramps for the Labor Day holiday when the lake levels returned to a safe level.
Officials warn the lake level is still higher than normal, so boaters should be aware of any floating debris and use caution when boating.
The Stilling Basin has also been opened to public access.
The Dry Brooks Day Use Area is open for land-based recreation; however, the swimming area remains closed.
Once the lake returns to the normal summer pool, tests will be run to determine if algae and bacteria levels allow the area to open.
The current release of water from the Dam is approximately 1600 cubic feet per second. This discharge will be adjusted as the lake level returns to the normal summer pool level.
Visitors who are using the trail should be aware that low sections may be flooded. Anyone venturing into wet areas should use caution.
Updates will be provided as conditions change at www.CorpsLakes.us.