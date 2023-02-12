READING, Pa. - Berks County Assistant District Attorney Justin Bodor has announced his candidacy for Berks County Court of Common Pleas Judge.

He will be appearing on both the Republican and Democratic ballots in the May primary.

"A judge needs to be fair, firm, and impartial. My training and courtroom experience, I believe, provide me with the temperament and mindset to be that kind of judge," said Bodor.

Bodor is a lifelong Berks County resident and was raised in Colebrookdale Township. He graduated from Boyertown Area Senior High and from Albright College with honors. He currently resides in the Oley Valley.