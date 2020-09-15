READING, Pa. - The LGBT Center of Greater Reading said it viewed some of the body camera footage of the police shooting of a transgender woman on Sunday.
"Information provided to our respective organizations indicates that questions remain regarding specific details of the entire incident and the actions of the Reading Police Department," the center said in a social media post.
The shooting happened around 7 a.m. Sunday in the 800 block of Franklin Street in Reading.
County detectives say officers came into contact with a woman who had a gun. They told her to drop it, but she refused and pointed it at them. The RPD officers fired, hitting her at least once, officials said.
She's hospitalized in critical condition, and county detectives are investigating.
The Reading police chief said all responding officers were wearing body cameras, which the department began using two weeks ago. He said surveillance cameras also captured the incident.
He directed further questions about the investigation to the county district attorney's office.