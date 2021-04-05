TILDEN TWP., Pa. - State police in Berks County are investigating after a body was found along the Schuylkill River.

The person was found near the border of Hamburg and Tilden Township, in the area of Hill Drive.

Authorities haven't identified the person or said how they died.

The investigation is ongoing.

