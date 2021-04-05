...Increasing Fire Danger Monday and Tuesday...
Fire danger will increase across the region Monday afternoon as
relative humidity values drop into the low to mid 20 percent range
and northwest winds gust 25 to 30 mph at times. This combination
of low humidity, warming temperatures, and gusty northwest winds
will produce favorable conditions for wildfires to ignite and
spread Monday afternoon into early evening.
On Tuesday, relative humidity values will again fall into the mid
20 percent range across Pennsylvania and New Jersey. Northwest
winds will be slightly weaker Tuesday, with gusts of 20 to 25 mph
at times.
Residents are urged to exercise caution handling any potential
ignition source, including machinery, cigarettes, and matches. Be
sure to properly discard all smoking materials. Any dry grasses
and tree litter that ignite will have the potential to spread
quickly.
For more information about wildfire danger, burn restriction, and
wildfire prevention and education, please visit your state forestry
or environmental protection website.