MUHLENBERG TWP., Pa - The Berks County coroner's office has identified a man whose body was pulled from a quarry after a nearly 24-hour search.
The coroner said the body of 23-year-old Joshua Fontanez-Rodriguez, of Minersville, Schuylkill County, was recovered by divers at a Muhlenberg Township quarry Saturday afternoon.
According to police, he was the suspect being sought in a shoplifting attempt incident at a nearby Target Friday.
Police said he fled the store and made his way into the quarry before he ended up in the water.
"No one's supposed to be back there without authorization. It is fenced in,” said Chief William Heim, with Muhlenberg Township police. ”There is barbed wire. There's signs posted all over so anybody in the general public that would go there would know that they aren't supposed to go there."
One of the challenges for divers searching a quarry is the varying depths they encounter while underneath the water's surface.
"You got the steep slopes coming down off the quarry and coming down off the slope and then you're on the bottom,” Boyer said.
Due to darkness and cold temps, the search was called off Friday night and resumed around 8 a.m. Saturday.