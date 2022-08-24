UNION TWP., Pa. — Authorities in Berks County have a mystery on their hands after the discovery of a body in the Schuylkill River in Union Township.

Search crews with Boyertown-based Keystone Water Rescue recovered the unidentified body around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, about 16 hours after someone first reported it being there.

An initial search was carried out Tuesday night, but it had to be called off because of darkness. It resumed Wednesday morning, resulting in the body being found entangled in some trees, according to the Pennsylvania State Police, who could not say whether the person was a male or female.

The crews placed the body onto an SUV and drove though the woods to a staging area off Old Philadelphia Pike, where a coroner's van and a PSP Forensic Services Unit vehicle were standing by.

An autopsy is now being planned in hopes of determining how the person died and whether any foul play was involved.

Anyone with information as to who the person may be is asked to contact the state police in Reading by calling 610-378-4011.