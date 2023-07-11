MUHLENBERG TWP., Pa. - The Muhlenberg Water Authority issued a boil water advisory Tuesday for all properties in the township.

Officials say a water main break near Reading Crest Boulevard impacted water service in the Riverview Park area. The break has been isolated and the leak has been stopped. Debris from Sunday's flash flooding is believed to have caused the damage.

Service has not returned to normal and the water authority is waiting for DEP approval before repairs can begin.

At this time, crews are inserting additional valving to redirect flow and to hopefully return pressure to normal levels for most residents.

The work is expected to take until Wednesday afternoon.

Residents with significant trash and damaged items from the storm can place them at the edge of their property / curbside for trash pickup. Storm debris like branches, limbs, etc. can also be placed there, but officials ask that people keep their trash pile separate from their storm debris pile.

Dumpsters are still available for residents to dispose of trash. One is located at Temple Playground and two dumpsters are stationed at the former Muhlenberg Swimming Association property at 401 Darby Avenue.

The Township and Muhlenberg Twp. Fire & Rescue have a limited amount of flood clean up kits that have been provided by the Salvation Army.

They can be picked up at the Muhlenberg Township Municipal Building at 210 George Street or the fire station at 4963 Kutztown Road during normal business hours.