MT. PENN BOROUGH, Pa. - The Mt. Penn Borough Municipal Authority (MPBMA) said a boil water advisory for customers in its service area is expected to last until Friday.

The authority, which provides water service to the communities of Mt. Penn, Lower Alsace, St. Lawrence and a portion of Exeter Township, issued the advisory Sunday following severe flash flooding in the area.

MPBMA continues to test and said it's monitoring the water system for the safety of its customers.

Officials urge people to not drink any water without boiling it first.

Customers should bring water to a rolling boil, let it boil for one minute. and cool before using; or use bottled water.

Authority officials say use boiled or bottled water for drinking, making ice, washing dishes, brushing teeth and food preparation until the advisory has been lifted.

More information on the status of the advisory can be found at the MPBMA website.