BIRDSBORO, Pa. - Some residents in Berks County are being advised to boil their water before drinking.

A boil water advisory was issued for parts of Birdsboro and neighboring Union Township.

It's in effect for Birdsboro Municipal Authority water customers on:

Beacon Street

the entire west side of the borough

the east side of the borough from East Third Street to the northernmost border

Union Township customers, except East Fourth Street and Cory’s Court

It's not clear what prompted the alert.