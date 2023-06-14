Boil water advisory

BIRDSBORO, Pa. - Some residents in Berks County are being advised to boil their water before drinking.

A boil water advisory was issued for parts of Birdsboro and neighboring Union Township.

It's in effect for Birdsboro Municipal Authority water customers on:

  • Beacon Street
  • the entire west side of the borough
  • the east side of the borough from East Third Street to the northernmost border
  • Union Township customers, except East Fourth Street and Cory’s Court

It's not clear what prompted the alert.

