BIRDSBORO, Pa. - Officials in Birdsboro issued a boil water advisory after a water main break.

It happened last night in the area of East First and Water Streets. A large hole was discovered in an underground pipe near the intersection.

Officials say the only water exposed to outside elements was the line that serves Beacon Street, and residents there were issued doorhanger notices.

After a mandated 48-hour period during which the Municipal Authority has to take two tests, the boil water advisory will be lifted if the tests come back satisfactory.