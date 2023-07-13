MT. PENN BOROUGH, Pa. - A boil water advisory issued in the aftermath last weekend's flash flooding has been lifted.

In a message posted on its website Thursday afternoon, the Mt. Penn Borough Municipal Authority (MPBPA) announced that the advisory, in place since Sunday, is over.

Officials were notified by the lab that there is no contamination in the drinking water and it is safe for consumption.

The MPBMA provides water service to the communities of Mt. Penn, Lower Alsace, St. Lawrence and a portion of Exeter Township.