WYOMISSING, Pa. - There was a little extra excitement on Oley Street in Wyomissing Tuesday after an odd discovery was uncovered.





"It was an unusual thing to text my co-workers and say 'Hey, I might be late today, there's an explosive on my neighbor's property,'" said Zachary Phile, who lives across the street.

Wyomissing Police asked the Reading Police Bomb Squad to help with handling a grenade that was found by a resident.

"Our bomb technicians go out to the scenes, assess those devices and determine if it's something that's inert or it's potentially hazardous," said Reading Police Chief Richard Tornielli.

The person found the grenade buried in the yard while digging to replace fencing.

Tornielli, who is also on the bomb squad but wasn't at this call, says these kinds of calls aren't as uncommon as you'd expect, although the devices are almost never live.

"What we find a lot of times is that these items were brought home from individuals who served overseas. Especially during World War II, the Korean War, Vietnam War where the items were inerted overseas and they were brought back, meaning that they're no longer hazardous. There's no explosives in them, there's no fusing system in them, and they were taken really as kind of keepsakes from their time in the military," Tornielli explained.