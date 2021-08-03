READING, Pa. — Dozens of children in Reading have brand-new bicycles, all because they hit the books this summer.
Alvernia University presented 45 students at Tyson Schoener Elementary School with new bikes and helmets on Tuesday. They also got to enjoy a pizza party.
The students successfully completed the United Way of Berks County's Ready.Set.READ! program, which aims to encourage kids to read year-round.
"So, we're really trying to promote literacy through activities, reading at school, reading at home," said Laura Cordero, South Reading Youth Initiative program manager at Alvernia University, "and the idea is to combat the summer slide, where students lose a lot of learning and reading skills over the summer for three months when they're out of school."
Organizers said they rewarded 44 students at Millmont Elementary School with free bicycles last week.