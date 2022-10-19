READING, Pa. – Reading-based Boscov's held its 26th annual "Friends Helping Friends" fundraiser Wednesday at its 48 department stores.

Boscov's Friends Helping Friends

Shoppers show up for the annual fundraising event at the Exeter Township Boscov's.

Customers who donated $5 to a local nonprofit received a 25% off shopping pass. The nonprofit gets to keep 100% of the shopping pass donation proceeds.

"Supporting the local nonprofit organizations has always been a core value of our family, and never have our communities needed our support more than they do today," CEO Jim Boscov said in a video promoting the fundraiser.

Boscov's says thousands of nonprofits participate in the one-day event.

