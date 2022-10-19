READING, Pa. – Reading-based Boscov's held its 26th annual "Friends Helping Friends" fundraiser Wednesday at its 48 department stores.
Customers who donated $5 to a local nonprofit received a 25% off shopping pass. The nonprofit gets to keep 100% of the shopping pass donation proceeds.
"Supporting the local nonprofit organizations has always been a core value of our family, and never have our communities needed our support more than they do today," CEO Jim Boscov said in a video promoting the fundraiser.
Boscov's says thousands of nonprofits participate in the one-day event.