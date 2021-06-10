READING, Pa. | Boscov’s has announced on Thursday the closure of its stores on Thanksgiving Day, once again.
Since the onset of COVID-19, the primary focus at Boscov’s they say has been the health and safety of coworkers, customers and the communities it serves.
“The pandemic has required enormous efforts from our associates and they’ve more than earned this time off,” said Jim Boscov. “In addition, I hope that closing on Thanksgiving Day once again becomes an industry tradition allowing our coworkers the ability to enjoy an uninterrupted Thanksgiving Day with their families.”
Boscov’s stated it will announce revised holiday shopping hours along with the list of deals, as we come closer to the holiday shopping season.
This closure on Thanksgiving is not a new tradition for Boscov and other retail stores like it. Last year Boscov's closed on the national holiday as well, citing the safety of it's communities as well as the need to be with family on these special occasions.
To learn more about Boscov's closure on Thanksgiving, visit their website.