NWS Weather Alert NOTE: This information is provided by the National Weather Service. Forecast may differ from local information provided by our own 69News Meteorologists

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR EASTERN PENNSYLVANIA... The National Weather Service in Mount Holly has issued a Fire Weather Watch for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in effect from Wednesday morning through Wednesday evening. * AFFECTED AREA...Carbon, Monroe, Berks, Lehigh, Northampton, Delaware, Philadelphia, Western Chester, Eastern Chester, Western Montgomery, Eastern Montgomery, Upper Bucks and Lower Bucks. * TIMING...Wednesday. * WINDS...West 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 30 percent. * TEMPERATURES...In the lower 80s. * IMPACTS...Critical fire weather conditions are expected. There will be increased risk for rapid wildfire growth and spread. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur due to a combination of strong winds, low relative humidities, and dry fuels. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. For more information about wildfire danger, burn restrictions, and wildfire prevention and education, please visit your state forestry or environmental protection website. &&