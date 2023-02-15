EXETER TWP., Pa. – Boscov's is expanding once again. The Reading-headquartered company already has stores in eight states.

Boscov's to open 50th store, first in West Virginia The store is slated to open in late 2023 at the Meadowbrook Mall in Bridgeport, West Virginia.

CEO Jim Boscov announced Wednesday that the company will open its 50th location in Bridgeport, West Virginia. It will be the state's first Boscov's department store and the ninth state with a Boscov's location.

"It's a wonderful area," said Boscov during a one-on-one interview. "And you're not in the New York metropolitan area, so it's affordable."

The announcement comes at a time when some other big-box stores have announced they are closing doors.

"A lot of it has to do with family-owned," explained Boscov, when asked how the company is able to expand.

Boscov says public companies try to get the maximum value for shareholders, but being a third-generation, private business enables Boscov's to focus on the big picture.

"We've all seen public companies do foolish things at the end of quarter just to please the market," Boscov said, "but if you're a private company, you can invest in the company and do things for the company's long-term health."

"Your goal is to keep the business going, so you can hand it off to the next generation," he added.

Keeping prices low and offering customers many options is also a top priority.

Still, 109 years of business does not come without challenges. More than a decade ago, Boscov's filed for bankruptcy and closed 10 of the 49 stores open at the time.

"You have to remember, in 2008 there was a collapse of the credit market," Boscov said. "The company had made a major commitment to growth at the time, which also meant leveraging the company."

What's different now?

"Going through that we learned, that debt is a tool that can be used, but it's something I am very averse to, so we don't have any debt," Boscov said.

"Being conservative financially is a part of it," he added. "The economy, despite everyone's fear right now and despite inflation, is doing pretty well."

Having extra money in the bank also enabled Boscov's to keep paying benefits to workers during yet another challenge: the COVID-19 shutdown.

"It's been a real adventure," Boscov said. "Who thought we would go through COVID, where you'd close a chain of department stores down for three months?"

He credits the loyalty of customers, workers and faithful vendors for staying afloat during that tumultuous period.

"We survived something that a lot of companies didn't survive," Boscov said. "Like a lot of things, you're stronger for it."

So, what's next?

"Our plan is to add a department store every year," Boscov said.

He says store 51 is in the works, but that's all he can divulge — for now.