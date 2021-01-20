READING, Pa. - One of Berks County's premier hotels is joining forces with a longtime fixture in the food catering industry.
Boscov's Ala Carte Catering will be moving to the DoubleTree Hotel on Penn Street in downtown Reading, the two operations announced Wednesday. Their new venture, called Boscov's Catering by the DoubleTree, will officially begin operations on March 1.
"When you put the energy and talent of two shining stars together, wonderful things happen," said Jim Boscov, the chairman and CEO of Exeter Township-based Boscov's. "This is a marriage that benefits both organizations; giving the hotel the ability to bring the DoubleTree experience off site while it offers the catering division the premier venue in the region from which to operate. I think we'll see great things happening."
Steve Bonner, who currently heads Boscov's Ala Carte Catering, will move with his staff to the hotel, where he will serve as the food and beverage director while continuing to oversee the catering division.
"I'm excited to continue to serve our clients with the added capability of a large well trained and talented staff of servers and chefs," Bonner said. "Working in a magnificent and modern kitchen will enhance our ability to satisfy our catering clients throughout the region."
Bonner will be joined by David Reppert, the head of Wishes Event Designs, who will be tasked with creating unique environments and décor for special events both within the hotel and off site.
"I'm delighted and excited by the opportunity this wonderful combination offers," said Craig Poole, the DoubleTree's president.
Boscov's Catering by the DoubleTree will also continue to offer kosher catering, operating under the supervision of Rabbi Yosef Lipsker, the founder and director of Chabad Lubavitch of Berks County.