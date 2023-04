Bed, Bath and Beyond is going out of business soon, but Boscov's is helping customers still get a deal.

The Berks County-based retailer is offering $10 off of any purchase of $50 or more to those with a Bed, Bath and Beyond coupon.

Bed, Bath and Beyond filed for bankruptcy last week.

The retailer had said it's planning to close all of its stores by June 30th.

Big Lots and the Container Stores are also accepting Bed, Bath and Beyond coupons.