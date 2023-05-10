WEST READING, Pa.- After collecting for the last month, Boscov's presented a check for $100,000 to go toward helping those affected by the deadly explosion at the R.M. Palmer candy factory in West Reading.

"Boscov's today presented one of the largest donations that the fund received," said Tammy White, president of the United Way of Berks County.

"I think it just says a whole lot for the compassion and generosity of our family of coworkers and our family of customers," said Jim Boscov, chairman & CEO of Boscov's. "I'm just delighted."

"The last tally with the $100,000 that we just received from Boscov's is $850,000 in round numbers," said White.

She says there have been more than 1,500 contributors to the fund, and close to $450,000 has been distributed so far.

"We know that the families have been so appreciative of the support and could not say enough about the generosity of the community," White said.

Boscov says he's thankful for the outpouring of support and says that is part of the company's responsibility.

"I think our role has always been to be part of a community," said Boscov. "I think that being a part of the community means that you celebrate the good and you step in when you can to help."

White says organizers will take into consideration other needs for the remaining money.

"We will look at providing more dollars to the victims' families," said White. "We'll also determine if there is resources available to support some type of memorial in West Reading."