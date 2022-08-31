EXETER TWP., Pa. — Boscov's employees will get to enjoy another Thanksgiving with their families.

The Exeter Township-based retailer announced Wednesday that it will keep all 49 of its department stores closed for the third consecutive Thanksgiving.

"Closing on Thanksgiving Day gives our hard-working coworkers the ability to enjoy an uninterrupted day with their families," Jim Boscov, the company's chairman and CEO, said in a news release. "A number of things have changed due to the pandemic. I'm delighted that this change has become the new norm, and hope it will become permanent in the retail industry."

Boscov said the retailer's website — Boscovs.com — will remain up and running on Thanksgiving for customers who want to get a jump start on their Black Friday shopping.

The company said it will announce revised shopping hours for its stores closer to the start of the holiday season.