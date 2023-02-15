EXETER TWP., Pa. - Boscov's, the nation's largest family-owned department store chain, announced Wednesday the opening of its 50th store and the company's first location in the state of West Virginia.

The store is slated to open in late 2023 at Meadowbrook Mall in Bridgeport, West Virginia.

At 150,000 square feet, it will be the largest department store in the region, and will repurpose space formerly occupied by Sears and a dozen other mall stores. The company plans to hire 250 employees to staff the store.

"We provide the community with a different kind of shopping experience that's more competitive on price, help, and quite frankly, fun," said chairman and CEO Jim Boscov. "We still believe in having both a knowledgeable sales staff providing genuine service as well as an amazing assortment of branded goods at unbeatable values. That's what makes Boscov's different and we think you're going to like that difference."

Boscov's, now in its 109th year, was founded in Reading, Pa and operates 49 stores in Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Maryland, Delaware, Connecticut, Rhode Island and Ohio.