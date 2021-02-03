MUHLENBERG TWP., Pa. - Work at one of Amazon's new fulfillment centers in Berks County came to an abrupt halt late Wednesday morning, when the roof of the building in Muhlenberg Township began to bow beneath the weight of the snow.
More than 200 employees were evacuated from the large warehouse, which is located at 1002 Patriot Parkway, just north of FirstEnergy Stadium and the Carpenter Technology complex.
Muhlenberg Township firefighters responded to examine the integrity of the structure before turning the incident over to Amazon's safety team for further investigation.
The township's fire chief told WFMZ's Jim Vasil that the building has not been "condemned," and if there were a safety concern, his firefighters would have remained on the scene.
Amazon has not yet commented on the matter.
The building opened as an Amazon receive center in September. Such centers take in large orders of inventory that's expected to sell quickly and allocate it to fulfillment centers within Amazon's network, according to the retailer's website.
Amazon also has a one-million-square-foot fulfillment center in Upper Bern Township.
Chief Moyer came over to some saying that they have released it to @Amazon's safety team. Said if there was a concern, firefighters would still be there. We are still waiting on a statement from Amazon. @69News— Jim Vasil (@JimVasilWFMZ) February 3, 2021
#BREAKING: More than 200 @amazon employees are evacuated from a fulfillment warehouse in Muhlenberg Twp as firefighters investigate a structural issue. @69News pic.twitter.com/FrFzMfCpij— Jim Vasil (@JimVasilWFMZ) February 3, 2021