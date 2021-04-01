READING, Pa. — The case of a 15-year-old boy accused of killing a 16-year-old girl in southwest Reading earlier this year is moving forward.
A Berks County judge has ordered Abelle Hector Ruiz to stand trial on charges that include first- and third-degree murder and aggravated assault.
Ruiz was 14 at the time the police said he fatally shot the 16-year-old girl on Scott Street in the city's Oakbrook neighborhood on Feb. 5. The victim's 17-year-old sister was wounded by the gunfire.
Ruiz is due back in court for his formal arraignment on April 26. In the meantime, he remains in the Berks County Jail without bail.
Days after the homicide, several members of the Reading City Council called on Mayor Eddie Moran and his administration to put together a plan of action to address gun violence in the city.
The mayor and his police chief, Richard Tornielli, have since unveiled a three-part plan to combat crime. It includes a gun buyback initiative and a community police program.