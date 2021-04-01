Fatal shooting on Scott Street in Reading's Oakbrook neighborhood
Timothy Ford | 69 News

READING, Pa. — The case of a 15-year-old boy accused of killing a 16-year-old girl in southwest Reading earlier this year is moving forward.

A Berks County judge has ordered Abelle Hector Ruiz to stand trial on charges that include first- and third-degree murder and aggravated assault.

Ruiz was 14 at the time the police said he fatally shot the 16-year-old girl on Scott Street in the city's Oakbrook neighborhood on Feb. 5. The victim's 17-year-old sister was wounded by the gunfire.

Ruiz is due back in court for his formal arraignment on April 26. In the meantime, he remains in the Berks County Jail without bail.

Days after the homicide, several members of the Reading City Council called on Mayor Eddie Moran and his administration to put together a plan of action to address gun violence in the city.

The mayor and his police chief, Richard Tornielli, have since unveiled a three-part plan to combat crime. It includes a gun buyback initiative and a community police program.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
Comments disabled.