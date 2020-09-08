READING, Pa. - A shooting has claimed the life of a teenager in Reading, according to the city police.
The gunfire was reported shortly before 10 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of South Ninth Street, between Chestnut and Bingaman streets.
An ambulance rushed the 17-year-old victim, identified by the police as Christopher Ortega, to the trauma center at Reading Hospital, where he later died, according to the police.
The police have not yet made any arrests or released any information about the motive for the homicide.
Anyone with information about the shooting can contact Crime Alert Berks County by sending a text to 847411, starting the message with keyword alertberks, or by calling 877-373-9913. A cash reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest.