A Berks County boy is making a big difference.

"It's showing that if you put your mind to something, you can definitely succeed," said Ashley Novik, the boy's mom.

At just 10 years old, Chase Novik of Shillington had a moment that made him want to give back to animals.

"There was animals on the streets and they didn't have a home," he said.

That's when he went to his mom with the idea of a donation drive for the Animal Rescue League of Berks County.

"He loves animals, he's an animal lover. A couple weeks ago he said he wanted to do this donation drive and I said why not," said Ashley Novik.

Chase reached out to the Animal Rescue League.

They let him know about a list of items the animals could use, like towels and linens, peanut butter, paper towels, and more.

Chase has placed donation boxes in various spots across Berks County, like Godfrey's in Mohnton, Hounds Town in Reading, and Junk to Jazz in Shillington.

"We thought it was going to be a few boxes and now its a lot of boxes," said Ashley Novik.

With a little bit of drive, and a whole lot of support from his family, Chase has been able to make a difference in the lives of so many animals.

"It makes me feel good that I'm helping animals who really need help," said Chase.

"I'm very proud of him and all his efforts," his mom said.