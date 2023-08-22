BERN TWP., Pa. – Donations are coming in on a GoFundMe page arranged to help with funeral expenses for 12-year-old Shaakir Kisubi.

Officials said the young boy died after going under the water at Blue Marsh Lake on Saturday. The Bern Township Police identified him.

His father, Hakim Kisubi, said the boy came to the U.S. in May of 2022 from Uganda.

"He joined me here," Hakim Kisubi said. "We started living together, so we have been so close."

The father said his son was one of his best friends.

"We do shopping together, we do laundry together," Hakim Kisubi said. "We go out when we have to."

First responders were called to the lake around 2 p.m. An official said the boy was with family.

"The individual was not wearing a life jacket, and was also swimming outside of the designated swim area," said Blue Marsh Lake Ranger Kirsten Bell.

Bell said she is recommending everyone wear life jackets and make sure loved ones wear them.

"That's regardless of whether you're swimming or boating, and for that life jacket to function correctly, it must be the right size for the individual wearing it, and it has to be fastened for it to do its job," said Bell.