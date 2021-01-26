BOYERTOWN, Pa. – The Boyertown Area School Board voted unanimously Tuesday night to appoint Marybeth Torchia as the district's new superintendent.
Torchia had served as the district's assistant superintendent until she was appointed acting superintendent in July when Dana T. Bedden resigned two years into his contract.
The motion to appoint Torchia will make her pending five-year contract effective on July 1, 2021. A salary and benefit package have not yet been determined.
Board member Ruth Dierolf noted that Torchia's appointment was the first unanimous vote for a superintendent in recent history.
"I have never seen anyone work so well with all of the board members," Dierolf said. "The board may be split, but we're not damaged. It's quite an accomplishment that you pulled us together."
Dierold was referring to the fact that the school board is usually divided on major issues.
Board Vice President Melody A. McWherter said Torchia is someone who embodies the district's mission, vision and goals.
"She is always looking for ways to work smarter to get our district to be an innovative learning environment," McWherter said. "She fostered communications with all of us and made us a better board and a better school district."
Most board members praised Torchia for leading the district through the challenges created by the COVID-19 pandemic.
"She is able to get along with such a large and diverse community and has been able to navigate us through a very difficult time when there have been strong emotions," said board member Jill Dennin. "She did it with patience and grace and has shown great leadership skills."
Board member Christine M. Neiman said Torchia has been doing a great job, but expressed some reservations.
"I have heard from my constituents about financial concerns," Neiman said. "We don’t know where our finances are taking us now, so I am on the borderline."
Neiman still agreed to cast an affirmative vote, but warned the board it needs to seriously look at the financial aspects of Torchia's contract.
Torchia thanked the board for the opportunity and credited the professional and support staff for making the past five months successful.
"I can't wait to get back to normal because I am all about being out there with the kids," Torchia said. "I try to celebrate them because so many things go unnoticed."
In other business, Torchia reported that beginning Monday, the district will expand its in-person instruction at the high school to four days a week.
Currently, the hybrid model only permits middle and high school students to report to school for in-person learning two days a week.
Torchia said students in both the middle and high schools who were not experiencing success through virtual learning have already been invited back for four days of in-person classes.
"As a result, we have been seeing more in the classroom and hopefully we will see them be more successful," she said. "Families may still choose to remain in the hybrid model."
Torchia said the middle schools have more challenges in coordinating efforts to achieve social distancing.
She said the target date for the expanded hybrid model at the middle schools is no later than Feb. 16.