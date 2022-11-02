BOYERTOWN, Pa. — Boyertown Area Fire and Rescue (BAF&R) volunteers have their work cut out for them over the next two years. When they're not responding to emergencies, they'll be raising money for a new fire truck.

The fire department, which serves Boyertown, Colebrookdale Township, and the northern half of Douglass Township, announced Wednesday that it has committed to buying a $900,000 pumper, custom built by Pierce Manufacturing in Wisconsin.

The new truck, officials said, will replace a 20-year-old engine that was obtained from Liberty Fire Company of New Berlinville in the 2014 merger with Friendship Hook & Ladder and Keystone Steam Fire Engine companies, both of Boyertown.

"The new truck was designed specifically for our service area," Fire Commissioner G. Jeffrey Bealer said in a news release. "It will be equipped with Compressed Air Foam system (CAF) which has worked for BAF&R at many fires. The benefit of foam causes less damage to the home and helps with keeping the fire from reigniting."

Bealer said a portion of the funds the department used for the down payment on its new truck came from the sale of the engine it's replacing, which was originally funded by the Federal Emergency Management Agency. FEMA approved the truck's sale and will retain a $261,331.24 interest in the new pumper, Bealer noted.

Still, BAF&R owes a balance of $400,000. The all-volunteer fire department said it plans to collect donations and hold fundraisers to help cover the truck's remaining cost. One event already in the works is a Valentine's dance at Friendship's fire company.