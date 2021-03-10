BOYERTOWN, Pa. - A food pantry in Boyertown is participating in a campaign with an area bank to match donations this month. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the need in the community has increased drastically.
"We have had a lot of people come that are outside of our coverage area that are looking for assistance and help, especially through COVID," said Rob Laubenheimer, the executive director of Boyertown Area Multi-Service.
Preston's Food Pantry, named after a caring little boy with a love of giving back, has really had to step up its supply in the wake of the pandemic.
In 2019, 39,000 pounds of food went out to the community. In 2020, that number soared to 327,000 pounds.
"It does show how much of a need there is, and the need is still alive," said Laubenheimer. "Just because we're a year into COVID at this point doesn't mean that people aren't still struggling."
Two days a week, the nonprofit holds a drive-up food distribution, where families can get a variety of food items as well as other products.
"During COVID, the food is going out as fast as it's coming in," said Laubenheimer.
He said it's important to maintain or even increase the level of donations to continue to meet the need. So, the group started a matching campaign with Ambler Savings Bank. Called "Stronger Together," it's a push through the end of March for donations.
"It will help the pantry," said Laubenheimer, "but [it] also helps our case management program when it comes to serving the homeless, addressing food insecurities, helping people with their rent, people who've had loss of income because of COVID, and people who are struggling."