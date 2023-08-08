BOYERTOWN, Pa. – At Tuesday night’s Committee of the Whole meeting of the Boyertown Area School District Board of Directors, the resignation of the long-time principal of the senior high school was accepted.

The principal, Dr. Earl Wayne Foley, Jr., will retire after 11.5 years as principal effective October 6, 2023. In response to a question from a board member, superintendent Dr. Mary Beth Torchia said she believed Foley would agree to continue as needed until his successor is in place.

Torchia also recognized the contributions of Stacey A. Thierry, special education supervisor at the senior high school, who resigned effective September 15, 2023. In addition, Torchia welcomed Alexander Boehm as the school police officer at Middle School West effective August 14, 2023.

Recommendations for action

At the next scheduled meeting, Aug. 22, the directors will vote on the following issues:

Authorizing the execution of an agreement between School Nutrition Program (SNP) Sponsors with Shared Students and the School District to fully administer the 2023-2024 free and reduced lunch program for applicable Boyertown-area students.

Each year the Boyertown Area School District and the Berks Career & Technology Center (BCTC) execute an agreement related to the School Nutrition Program. The district agrees to submit to the Pennsylvania Department of Education an application for the National School Lunch Program, Breakfast Program, After-School Snack Program, and/or Special Milk Program for the students of Boyertown Area School District enrolled at BCTC.

The directors will vote on settlement agreements with five unnamed students. For all students to be future ready by meeting or exceeding established goals, the district will implement coordinated, articulated curricula and provide personalized, planned instruction aligned with Pennsylvania academic standards.

The directors will vote to approve the estimated tuition rates for the 2023-2024 school year.

Each year the Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE) issues the tuition rate that school districts use to bill other school districts and individuals who choose to send their students to the Boyertown Area School District.

These rates are used for initial billing of tuition until the PDE tuition figures are available. Once the PDE rates are available, all invoicing will be reconciled to the actual published PDE rate of tuition.

The estimated tuition rates for the 2023-2024 school year are:

2023-2024 Annual Tuition Per Diem Tuition

Elementary $13,716.22 $76.21

Secondary $12,762.62 $70.91

Investment Institutions

The Board of School Directors will vote to approve the list of investment institutions to provide investment instruments to the School District for the 2023-2024 fiscal year.

Each year the business office invests district funds in the most attractive and approved investment options. The following institutions are being recommended as possible investment sources. The board, by approving the following list, authorizes administration to open accounts and transfer monies to these institutions for the purpose of maximizing return on investment. Any approved institution may be used based on the negotiated terms of the investment. The institutions are as follows:

Ambler Savings Bank (formerly Bally Savings Bank)

Truist Bank (formerly BB&T)

Bank of Utah

Fulton Financial Bank

INVEST PA Treasury

National Portfolio Network

Pennsylvania Local Government Investment Trust (PLGIT)

Pennsylvania School District Liquid Asset Fund (PSDLAF)

PNC Bank

Santander Bank

Tompkins Vist Bank

Univest Bank

Victory Bank

Wells Fargo Bank Wilmington Savings Fund Society (WSFS)

Also, the directors will vote to continue the Act 93 Compensation Plan for school administrators in the Boyertown Area School District following its expiration on June 30, 2023, until such time as a new Act 93 Compensation Plan is approved by the school board at a public meeting. For the purposes of this Motion, the Act 93 Compensation Plan will remain in status quo until such time as it is renewed and/or modified in the successor Plan.