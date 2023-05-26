EARL TWP., Pa. - Kids from the Boyertown Area School District took part in a fishing rodeo in Earl Township Friday morning.

They're part of the Boyertown Best Program.

The Boyertown Rod and Gun Club filled its private pond with fish. Members of the club were on hand to help.

They also gave each kid a lunch and fishing rod as a gift for attending the event.

The school district says it's a good experience for the kids.

"A lot of them came last year to the fishing rodeo. So, some are fishermen, and they know the Boyertown Rod and Gun Club but not everyone has fished before so that's why these guys are essential to partner up with them," said Stacey Thierry, Supervisor of Special Education at Boyertown Area School District.

District officials say the fishing rodeo is a great way to spend the last day of the school year.

They say more than 30 kids came out to the event. That's twice as many as last year.