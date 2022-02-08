BOYERTOWN, Pa. – Masks will be recommended but optional in Boyertown Area School District after a revised health and safety plan was approved by the school board Tuesday night.
The updated plan moved forward with a 5-3 vote, with one school board member absent. Masks will become optional in the district on Monday, Feb. 14.
In January, the school board rejected an update to the existing health and safety plan that would have made masks optional once the number of new infections dropped from over 100 per 100,000 persons in the past seven days (high) to 50 to 99 new cases per 100,000 persons (substantial).
Superintendent Marybeth Torchia was directed to prepare another revised plan, taking into account the concerns of the board members who voted against January's proposal.
In addition to making mask-wearing optional for students, the newly revised plan establishes guidelines for when school buildings must go to virtual instruction.
Also, contact tracing was modified so that if any student or staff member has been identified as a close contact, regardless of the nature of this contact, they are encouraged to monitor for symptoms but may return to class as long as they remain symptom free.
The mask issue has divided the Boyertown community, along with much of the country, for months.
Sentiment among residents who attended the meeting was emphatically in support of the revised, fully mask-optional plan.
Cassandra Roney said, "It's time to shift the focus away from masks and on to the faces behind them."
Another parent, Bertha Schwartz, pointed out that Montgomery County, with a mandatory mask policy, and Bucks County, with an optional mask policy, compared the rates of COVID-19 infections in students and found them to be virtually indistinguishable.
"Mask-optional is the best choice for everyone," said April Keesy to loud audience applause.
Barbara Hunter read an email to the board from her 14-year-old son. "Masks should be a personal choice between a student and his parents," he wrote. "Students truly feel they cannot breathe" wearing masks.
During the board discussion of the motion, member Christine Neiman commented in favor of the revision. "It's time to do something different," she said. "Our children deserve it. We need to accommodate all of our students."
Board members Neiman, Anthony Panarello, Marianne Scott, Roger Updegrove and Jeffrey Zawada voted in favor of the revision, while President James Brophy, Vice President Brian Hemingway and Ruth Dierolf voted against. Lisa Hogan had to leave the meeting before the vote.
Student trips
The board approved a trip for approximately 100 high school social studies students to travel to London, Paris, Normandy and Berlin from March 22, 2024 to April 1, 2024. The students will participate in a World War II-themed experience designed specifically for Boyertown in support of the learning targets established in the social studies curriculum.
The teacher in charge will be Steven Bleiler, and the total non-district expenses will be $3,899.
The board also approved a trip is for two high school orchestra students to participate in the Pennsylvania Music Educators Association Northeast Region Orchestra Festival at Hazelton Area High School Feb. 24-25. The teacher in charge will be Chris Cinquini. Non-district expenses will be $260; district expenses will be $200.
In addition, the board approved a trip for one band student to participate in the Region Band Festival at Big Spring High School, Newville, on March 11. The teacher in charge is Brian Langdon. Non-district expense $187.00 and district expense will be $40.00.
Health care contract
The board approved a service agreement between Boyertown Area School District and General Healthcare Resources LLC, pending final review from the district solicitor.
The district has been experiencing difficulty in finding and maintaining an adequate substitute pool to fill healthcare staff coverage needs. General Healthcare Resources (GHR) specializes in the recruiting and hiring of health care staff across the country.
District calendar
Finally, the board approved the revised 2022-23 BASD calendar. The revised calendar moves an in-service day from Feb. 23, 2023, to Nov. 4, 2022, to accommodate a student conference for over 1,000 attendees scheduled for Boyertown Area Senior High School on the initial date.