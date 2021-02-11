BOYERTOWN, Pa. – A painting, sculpture or photo hanging on a wall in a gallery can tell a complex story. For those trying to keep Studio B on Philadelphia Avenue in downtown Boyertown going, it's a love story.
"It has become a love of art," said Jane Stahl, director of community relations for Studio B. "And it has become a love of people in our lives and it has become a love of one another."
The heartfelt hard work behind the art will be discussed on Valentine's Day in a video that's being put together and posted on Facebook.
"We need to find a way to connect you with those patrons so that they can have art, which we need more than ever. We need that joy," said Amy Muzopappa, who created the video.
The Valentine's Day post will look to thank donors like the late Nancy Boyer, and also encourage more people to donate.
"People are really turning out to see the work because their hasn't been anything for so long, and it's been all virtual and online and we are also doing that," said Susan Biebuyck, gallery director and artist.
The women behind Studio B want the artwork on display to give people hope as the pandemic continues.
"Well, it makes me feel strong, I think. And confident. And hopeful for the future, and that's what this particular show is about," said Stahl. "It's entitled 'New Day, New World.'"
So the love story at Studio B begins its next chapter, despite challenges, and hopes to continue giving artists an outlet in the new year.
"You gotta let people know where you've come from, and what you're doing and where you're going. And that's our lovely story," said Stahl.