BOYERTOWN, Pa. - A Berks County church and museum partnered for a benefit to help the people of Ukraine on Saturday. 

The fundraiser was held a the General Carl Spaatz Museum in Boyertown in coordination with Saint John's Evangelical Lutheran Church.

For $20, people got a guided tour of the museum and heard presentations about Boyertown's former sister city in Ukraine.

Organizers say the money will help to feed the victims of Russia's invasion.

Donations are continuing to be accepted through Saint John's Evangelical Lutheran Church.

