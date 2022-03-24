Boyertown church, museum team up to help Ukraine
BOYERTOWN, Pa. - A month has gone by and Ukraine is still facing uncertainty by the minute. Helping our neighbors in the Country is what Saint John's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Boyertown wants to do as it hosts 'Love Thy Neighbor,' a fundraising event for Ukraine.
"We believe that right now in the Ukraine, God might be crying," said Rev. Bob Machamer, the church's pastor. "Right now, one of the ways we can help is to make sure that every penny that we raise is accounted for and transparent in our giving it to the folks in Ukraine where that's needed."
The Church is almost sold out of tickets to its fundraiser this Saturday from 5pm to 7pm at the General Carl Spaatz Museum. A $20 ticket is good for a guided tour, hors d'oeuvres and a presentation telling the story of Bohodukiv, Boyertown's former sister city in Ukraine.
"We're also asking for donations that evening," said Shannon Omlor, communications coordinator for the church. "St. John's is matching up to $5,000 in donations."
They'll be donating the money to the Lutheran World Federation, where they say 100% of the proceeds will benefit Ukranians in need.
"There are no administrative overhead costs, everything goes directly to the needs of people," said Machamer. "As a congregation, our purpose is to love God and to love all people."
