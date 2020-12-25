BOYERTOWN, Pa. - It's the First Noel for St. Johns Evangelical Church in Boyertown, serving its annual Christmas dinner during a pandemic.
"It was a challenge because we weren't sure if we were gonna be able to do it this year and then the church talked to the council and they said they would support it no matter how we did it," said volunteer Noelle Erb.
Let me be the latest in line to tell you-everything is different this year, including giving back to those in need in our communities.
"With the pandemic and the restrictions we had to improvise and instead of serving a sit-down meal with 200 to 250 people this year we are hoping to serve as many as 200 to 250 people this year outside as a takeout meal," said Mike Omlor with St. Johns Evangelical Church.
Nearly two dozen volunteers brought the Christmas cheer in the form of hot meals in styrofoam containers. Hundreds of hungry aren't going be this Christmas thanks to them.
"Having a hot meal. It's nice and having people that care about ya," said Boyertown resident Robert Hudock.
Still, Hudock, a regular at the holiday feast, misses the interaction that comes with sitting down next to others to share in the special meal.
"Yeah that's the bad part we can't do it anywhere anymore in my apartment the community room it's just nasty. It's hard to see people anymore," Hudock said.
Organizers say the event, even under unusual circumstances, can be considered a success, thanks to a little help from the birthday boy.
"When we had the big rush when it first started I said thank you Jesus we are gonna help a lot of people today," Erb said.