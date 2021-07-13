BOYERTOWN, Pa. | Boyertown Community Ambulance Executive Director Jeff Knopf always has to be ready at a moment's notice, and he says some new tools will have his team more than ready.
"A lot of times when we go there, we don't know," said Knopf.
The ambulance service is the first EMS agency in the state to earn Certified Autism Center Designation.
"By becoming certified for autism, our staff is trained, we learned about the temperament and how to deal with autism, how to deal with, how to notice if someone is on the spectrum," noted Knopf.
From noise canceling headphones, to fidget toys, he says they're equipped to face just about any sensory challenges when treating people with autism.
"A lot of the time going there, we don't know unless the caretaker tells us and they know it," said Knopf.
Knopf tells us that during the pandemic, the ambulance service responded to numerous calls involving people with autism spectrum disorder.
In many cases, he says they didn't find out the person they were treating was autistic until they arrived.
"Coming out of there not being in school, coming out of their environment, it made it really hard for us to deal with life threatening emergencies, and I thought, 'how can we go about getting training our staff to better learn and find out if they have autism,'" Knopf recalls.
But now, this new training has them prepared to recognize all the signs.
"Really what this does is it helps us treat them in a life threatening emergency," Knopf added.