BOYERTOWN, Pa. - Gray paint covers the vandalism that was done in 2021 to Boyertown's No Place for Hate mural. This year, the community plans to give the space a new look.

"So, looking forward, our committee decided we would like to design a whole new mural that shows Boyertown is a welcoming place of unity for all people," said Ellen Martignetti, Main Street manager with Building a Better Boyertown.

The Boyertown Area School District implemented the Anti-Defamation League's No Place for Hate program more than a decade ago. It provides a model for challenging bigotry and intolerance in schools, college campuses and communities across the country.

Martignetti said they have commissioned an artist for the redesign.

"We are working with her and it will definitely be up by the end of the summer, most likely August or September of this year," said Martignetti.

The group will probably do a public call to artists, who will submit designs for the mural and the committee will narrow it down to a handful of choices, which the community would vote on.

"It feels great. I feel like we're going to have a great message on the wall. Rita's has been here for quite a long time. A lot of people see this, we are a welcoming community for everyone and we want that message to be clear," said Martignetti.

Police said, so far, no arrests have been made in connection to the vandalism.