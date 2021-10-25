BOYERTOWN, Pa. — A fundraising campaign to restore Boyertown's "No Place for Hate" mural has surpassed $18,000.
Building a Better Boyertown began raising money shortly after the mural was defaced by what the Anti-Defamation League described as a white supremacist group on Oct. 5 or 6. The community's generosity will help pay the artists to repaint it.
"It's absolutely been overwhelmingly emotional," said Jillian Magee, Main Street manager for Building A Better Boyertown. "Almost every major organization, nonprofit, major business in town, has reached out to us to provide some sort of support, whatever they can."
There's even a plan in place to protect the mural from future vandalism. Officials said a clearcoat will be painted over the new mural that can either be power washed or painted right over.
"This mural was a big thing for Boyertown and what it stood for, the message behind it," said Chief Barry Leatherman, Eastern Berks Regional Police Department.
No arrests have been made yet, but police said they are getting some help in their investigation from social justice groups.
"We've been in touch with the Anti-Defamation League," said Leatherman. "They actually reached out to us and offered some help and services and resources early on. I was contacted by the Pottstown branch of the NAACP, and they offered some connections."
Leatherman hopes a potential cash reward from Crime Alert Berks County could entice somebody to come forward.
"If there's more than one person involved," Leatherman said, "there's somebody out there that has information."
Crime Alert Berks County is offering a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest in the case. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 877-373-9913 or by sending a text message to 847411, starting the message with keyword alertberks.