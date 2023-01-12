BOYERTOWN, Pa. - More than $2 million of state grants will go toward an events space and festival marketplace in Boyertown.

The Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program is providing the money as a match for nearly $2.5 million of federal, county, and local money.

Officials say the new events space will feature a stage and flagpole plaza.

There are also plans for a farmers market and cafe.

It'll better connect the Colebrookdale Railroad and the downtown.

"I can see a lot of people coming out to the Boyertown, Pottstown area to see what we have. To see the cool little shops and the little restaurants and ride the railroad," said state Sen. Tracy Pennycuick (R)-24th District.

State lawmakers say they worked across the aisle to get the project approved because they believed it was best for the area.