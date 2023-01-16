A crowd came out to a Berks County cemetery to remember a deadly opera house fire from over a century ago.

The Boyertown Area Historical Society brought people together Sunday afternoon at Fairview Cemetery for its annual vigil.

They remembered the 170 people killed in January 1908 when a fire broke out inside the Rhoads Opera House.

One of the organizers of the vigil shared how her then 19-year-old grandfather narrowly avoided being there.

"When he got close to the theater, he found out they hadn't opened the doors yet and 400 people were milling in the front of the theater. He was an agoraphobic. He hated crowds. He went home," said Margaret Harner.

Back in that time, doors at places like the opera house opened inward, and fire escapes were often difficult to find.

The fire left a nationwide legacy and led to changes to make buildings safer.