OLEY TWP., Pa. — A Berks County man has died after a crash between a motorcycle and a car.

Alan Golden, 58, of Boyertown, died at the hospital Tuesday night, authorities said.

Earlier that day, they said Golden was riding his motorcycle in Oley Township when he collided with a car in the area of Route 662 and Oley Turnpike Road.

Police haven't said what led to the crash or whether anyone else was hurt.