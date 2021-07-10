EXETER TWP., Pa. - The Berks County Corner's Office says a Boyertown man died from injuries sustained during a motorcycle crash Thursday.
The coroner's office reports Anthony Rota, 22 was pronounced dead around 5:45 Friday night by staff at Reading Hospital.
Rota was riding a motorcycle when he was involved in a motor vehicle crash on Route 422 West Bound in Exeter Township around 8:30 a.m. Thursday.
Police note that Rota was reportedly wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. Witnesses on the scene reported the motorcycle travelling at high speeds, just before colliding with a guardrail.