EXETER TWP., Pa. - The Berks County Corner's Office says a Boyertown man died from injuries sustained during a motorcycle crash Thursday. 

The coroner's office reports Anthony Rota, 22 was pronounced dead around 5:45 Friday night by staff at Reading Hospital.

Rota was riding a motorcycle when he was involved in a motor vehicle crash on Route 422 West Bound in Exeter Township around 8:30 a.m. Thursday.

Police note that Rota was reportedly wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. Witnesses on the scene reported the motorcycle travelling at high speeds, just before colliding with a guardrail.

The cause of death was head trauma and the manner of death is accidental. 

