BOYERTOWN, Pa. - Bill Hogan, owner of the Colebrookdale Train Stop model train hobby shop in Boyertown, says business has been dwindling for the last few months, forcing him to make the tough decision to shut his doors.

"It's really tough for people to afford hobbies anymore," said Hogan.

Over the years the model railroading hobby has gotten so expensive, it's pricing people out. According to Hogan, in the last 3 years prices have gone up at least 30%.

"Everything that's coming into the United States is costing a fortune because of the shipping and everything else and so forth," said Hogan. "Everything that's in this store comes from overseas."

He says going forward he'll simply have an appointment-only location and an online presence, which he already does, but says even that isn't bringing in enough.

"We have a website and we're on Facebook, all over the place, it's just that nobody's buying," Hogan said. "I'm on Ebay, that's the most traffic we get is on Ebay, and we might sell one product a week."

So, in a changing world, Hogan says he might have to change his retirement plan too, which used to involve just running his model train shop.

"It's depressing, because it's something I love," said Hogan. "It just, it hurts."